Caroline Nokes MP and Mayor of Barnet attend this year’s Morphou Rally

Representatives from the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus and Barnet Council, Morphou’s twinned Council, attended this year’s Morphou Rally. The annual Rally, organised by the Municipality of Morphou, is a protest against the ongoing Turkish occupation and a demonstration of the continued desire of the people of Morphou, and other occupied towns, to return to their hometowns.

The delegation included the Vice Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus, Rt Hon Caroline Nokes MP; the Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Nagus Narenthira; the Deputy Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Tony Vourou and Councillor Andreas Ioannidis. The delegation was accompanied by the High Commissioner of Cyprus in the UK, Andreas Kakouris; the Executive Secretary of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Andreas Karaolis; President of the Rizokarpasso Association UK, Mary Karaolis; and former President of the Morphou Association UK, Takis Frydas.

The Guest Speaker at the event was His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who said that the previous day, he had given his consent to the appointment of a UN Secretary General Special Envoy to explore prospects for the resumption of talks. He expressed his desire that there would be other positive responses so that the Secretary General could proceed with an announcement soon.

In her remarks at the Rally, Caroline Nokes MP said: “Morphou was once a thriving agricultural, citrus and educational hub for Cyprus, however it is incredible to think that next July will mark 50 years since the Turkish invasion and continued occupation of Morphou and the northern third of Cyprus”. Ms Nokes went on reiterate the cross-party support for reunification saying: “As an APPG we are clear that the only acceptable solution is one that is based on the agreed UN framework” and on behalf of the APPG “committed to do whatever we can to support this effort”