A boy holidaying in Cyprus with his mum is fighting for his life following an incident at a Pafos hotel swimming pool around noon.

Under as yet unidentified circumstances, the six year old escaped the attention of his mother and fell in the pool, where he was found unconscious at around 13.20 in the afternoon. He was given first aid by the on duty lifeguard and then rushed to the Pafos General Hospital.

Rescuers attempted to revive the child, with doctors taking over establishing that they had managed to keep him alive, but he was in critical condition.

The boy was immediately intubated and transferred to the Makareion Hospital in Nicosia for further specialised treatment.

He is now stable and the next few days are considered critical for the course of his health.

The Pafos CID is investigating.

In Cyprus