We are sad to report that officers searching for missing UK Cypriot, Carlos Kalozoes, have this morning (22 October) found a body.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of the 55-year-old who has been missing since Monday. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

His death is not currently being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal – our thoughts remain with Carlos’ family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.