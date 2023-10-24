Most people are looking forward to enjoying this year’s Halloween and Fireworks festivities, however some view this time of year with apprehension.

If you are out having fun, please consider if your behaviour might be affecting neighbours and vulnerable people living in the community, like the elderly, vulnerable and those with young children or living alone.

This time of year tends to be the busiest period for police as there is often a big increase in the number of calls received relating to anti-social behaviour and criminal damage. As in previous years, we will be increasing the number of officers on duty and will be carrying out extra high visibility and covert patrols to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood Teams across the county will be working with local councils, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and local businesses, to make sure anti-social behaviour remains low.

If children (and parents) are planning to go trick or treating, we ask that you consider the following advice to help you stay safe and avoid causing distress to others:

Never go trick or treating alone and always take an adult with you.

Don’t knock on the doors of strangers.

Only visit houses where there are signs that trick or treaters are welcome, such as Halloween decorations and pumpkins outside.

Keep your Halloween ‘tricks’ safe – damage to property or hurting someone is a crime. Threatening and abusive behaviour can amount to an offence too.

Remember road safety rules, particularly after dark.

Wear something bright so that drivers can see you.

If you are planning on hosting your own firework party make sure you tell all your neighbours, especially those with pets who may be affected by the noise.

Police are also reminding residents that if they are going out to a Halloween party or firework display, to make sure they lock their homes securely and leave a light on to give their home a lived-in-look.

More advice is available on our Halloween pages where you can also download a ‘Trick-or-Treaters Welcome’ or a ‘No Trick or Treaters’ poster. There is also a children’s quiz competition– where entrants can win family tickets to the Harry Potter Studio Tour.