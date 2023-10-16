Aligned with Barnet Council’s ambitious goal to become a net zero carbon council by 2030 and a net zero borough by 2042, this unique opportunity provides participants with the opportunity to attend workshops and pitch their projects to a panel of experts, for a chance to secure funding and other exciting prizes.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman, Cabinet Member of Environment and Climate Change, expressed his enthusiasm for the project:

“The BarNET ZERO Challenge exemplifies our commitment to addressing climate change at a community level.

We are looking forward to receiving ideas from our residents, workers, and students, to collectively create practical solutions to reducing carbon emissions in Barnet and working together to drive forward our ambitions of becoming a net zero borough by 2042.”

Shortlisted entrants will have the opportunity to participate in workshops throughout February 2024, where they can refine and develop their ideas with guidance from sponsors such as Microsoft, NatWest, and Brent Cross, as well as Middlesex University Academics. The final ideas will be submitted in March. Following which, a panel of judges will select the top three ideas, with the public of Barnet having the opportunity to vote for their favourite.

Professor Johan Siebers, Theme Director for Sustainability of Communities and the Environment, Middlesex University, said:

“Middlesex University is proud to partner with the London Borough of Barnet on the BarNET ZERO challenge. It’s essential we work with our local community to solve societal problems such as climate change. I am delighted that residents and local businesses such as Microsoft, NatWest and Brent Cross are coming together to share ideas about how to reduce carbon emissions and develop projects that will have a positive impact on our lives and the environment.”

Submissions should comprise a 200-word outline of participants’ ideas, accompanied by an explanation of why it is feasible and how it can be implemented. Practical solutions can span various areas, including community initiatives, innovative technology solutions, and business proposals. Benefits and incentives for participants include a £10,000 cash fund, with £5,000 for first place, £3,000 for second place, and £2,000 for the third place. Participants will also benefit from workshops led by NatWest and Middlesex, expert guidance, networking opportunities, exposure for their projects through media coverage, and recognition for their contributions to sustainability.

For more information and updates about the BarNET ZERO Challenge and to submit your idea by 29 November, visit: https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/barnetzero-challengeExternal link