Barnet Question Time

Come and join us for our second-ever Barnet Question Time, where you’ll get the chance to put your questions to the Leader of the Council, Cllr Barry Rawlings, and his Cabinet.

This live on-line event takes place on Thursday 19 October at 7pm. This is your opportunity to ask a question or simply tell us what you think about the borough and how we can improve.

You can book your place now for Barnet Question Time and we will send you a joining link closer to the day of the event.