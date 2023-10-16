After Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Aveley in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round, a replay will take place on Tuesday 17th October (19:45 KO) at The Hive to determine who will progress to the first round proper.

Barnet season ticket holders will have their seats reserved until Monday morning for Tuesday evening’s fixture before being made available for public purchase.

Ticket Prices

Adult: £15

Concession: £10

Under 17: £5

Tickets can be purchased here

Barnet FC or Aveley FC will travel to Curzon Ashton in the first round of the FA Cup.

The game will take place on Saturday 4th November.