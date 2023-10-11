Published:11th October 2023

Mental Health Charter launch

Barnet Council has launched a Mental Health Charter, to actively support the mental health of people living and working in the borough and foster a culture of positive mental well-being.

The charter, which was launched at a special event yesterday (10 October 2023), on World Mental Health Day, has been designed with the Barnet Together Alliance and received input from over 200 residents and 30 organisations across the borough.

Councillor Alison Moore, Cabinet Member for Health & Wellbeing and Chair of the Health & Wellbeing Board, said: “The Charter is a key part of our shared work with our communities to make Barnet more inclusive and to tackle inequality. One in four people have mental health problems at some point in their lives, and it is often a hidden condition still seen by some in society as a stigma. We need to change attitudes about this which will also help people feel comfortable and confident to get the help they need. The Charter is an example of how we’re working with residents and partners to address this.”

Councillor Paul Edwards, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “Poor mental health touches almost everyone at some point in their lives, whether it’s directly, or through a friend or family member. With this new Charter, we expect to see lots of positive change over the next 12 months. We hope to see key council partners, local businesses and statutory bodies sign up to the Charter and to pledge what they will do to help support us in its delivery.”

Caroline Collier, CEO of Inclusion Barnet, said: “Inclusion Barnet were delighted to have the opportunity to input into the Charter through the Barnet Together Alliance. As Barnet’s Deaf and Disabled People’s Organisation, Inclusion Barnet warmly welcomes the council’s focus on highlighting the importance of mental health and coproducing its commitments to residents. We hope all local stakeholders will now buy into the Charter and work to ensure that all Barnet residents get effective support whenever it’s needed.”

Alex Tambourides, CEO of Mind Barnet and Enfield, said: “The fight for better mental health has never been more important, and having a set of principles and values that we can all stand by will help us stay true to the cause even when times are tough.”

The Charter steering group, consisting of experts, chosen thanks to their experience, voluntary and community sector representatives, adult and family services commissioning and public health, met several times earlier this year and identified four key areas for the Charter to cover:

What mental health means to us

Why we are a supportive and inclusive borough

How Barnet residents feel

What we expect our services to do

The new charter is another step in Barnet’s work towards improving mental health and well-being recent initiatives have been initiatives including: the launch of Barnet’s award winning Suicide Prevention Campaign and the launch of National charity Andy’s Man Club External link in Barnet, which encourages men to talk about their mental health.

Later this month the council will be launching a new campaign which aims to support the mental wellbeing of children and young people.

To find out more about the Mental Health Charter, visit: https://www.barnet.gov.uk/health-and-wellbeing/adults-health/mental-health-and-wellbeing-barnet/barnets-mental-health-charter

For mental health information and support, visit: www.barnet.gov.uk/mental-health-and-wellbeing