The council has received a Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award

Barnet Council has been recognised for its commitment and continued support to the Armed Forces and has received a Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.

Barnet Council’s Armed Forces Champions Angela Richardson, Councillor Lachhya Gurung, and Governance Head of Service Andrew Charlwood, collected the award on behalf of the council at an awards ceremony at the Royal Air Force Club in Piccadilly yesterday (26 October 2023). The award was presented by Sir Ken Olisa OBE.

The Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same. The scheme encompasses Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

Commenting on behalf of the council, Chief Executive John Hooton said: “We are delighted to have been recognised with this prestigious award. The council is committed to our Armed Forces community, not only as a Defence Employer, recognising the valuable transferable skills service Armed Forces personnel can bring to the workforce, but also in providing services to meet the needs of those who serve, and who have served and their families. We will continue to strive to ensure the Armed Forces Community are well supported in the borough.”

Dr Andrew Murrison, Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families, said: “I would like to thank all the organisations that have been recognised in this year’s awards. I’m delighted that we have seen so many organisations recognised with a gold award. Their continued support demonstrates the unique benefits and strengths that our Armed Forces community can bring to the workplace.”