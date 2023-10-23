The Bees came from behind to take all three points at The Hive against Maidenhead United.

Dean Brennan made just two changes from Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over Aveley in the FA Cup. Wynter and Stead joined the starting line-up while Gorman went to the bench and Danny Collinge was out through a slight knock.

Barnet started with bang when Idris Kanu bent the ball into the top right corner in the fourth minute to kick Barnet into the lead. His effort from the edge of the box sailed into the top right corner to put the home side in front.

A big effort from Laurie Walker denied the visitors just after the ten minute mark but it was soon forgotten when Jayden Mitchell-Lawson scored for Maidenhead and made it level.

Walker was forced to make a double save moments later as he attempted to keep it level.

A free-kick was given to the Bees with Hartigan sending it into the box, Nicke Kabamba was there waiting with a beaming header but keeper, Craig Ross, just managed to get a hand to it.

Courtney Senior took a shot from the edge of the box but the effort just went wide A yellow card for Jerome Okimo followed in the 20th minute.

Another effort from Reece Smith rolled into the hands of Laurie Walker as it was comfortably saved. Laurie Walker made an incredible save after a strike from the visitors threatened to put them in the lead. Reece Smith, once again, pushed the Barnet keeper to keep it equal when he took another shot.

A strike from Kanu from outside the box was headed away for a corner for Barner but the opportunity is soon dismissed by the keeper.

Senior took a chance when the ball fell to his feet but he just sent it wide of the far post.

After a period of domination from the visitors, Barnet regained possession as they had multiple chances.

Barnet had a chance to get ahead with an excellent header from Harry Pritchard but the keeper got a hand to it and tipped it over the bar.

Ben Wynter whipped in a great ball but Nicke Kabamba struggled to get a foot to it and Maidenhead managed to clear the opportunity.

Laurie Walker was on his top game with another blinding save to deny the visitors just before the first half entered extra time.

A series of chances for The Bees welcomed the five minutes of added time for the first half, however, no one was able to get a solid foot to the ball.

Maidenhead had an opportunity to find the back of the net with an open goal but Okimo expertly slides in and cleared it for a corner. However, Maidenhead managed to score four minutes into added time and get in front just before half-time.

HT: Barnet 1 – 2 Maidenhead United

Nicke Kabamba made an effort to get ‘Goal of the Season’ when he attempted a scissor kick in the opening 5 minutes of the second half.

Callum Stead equalised for The Bees in the 51st minute when he met a cross into the box with his head and sent it into the back of the net. The goal makes it level going into the remaining 40 minutes with a big effort needed to get the three points.

The game edged towards the 70th minute mark when a deflected effort from Maidenhead crashed off the bar with a scramble on the line. Laurie Walker tried to gain control of the ball with multiple Barnet players attempting to clear the ball. Ultimately the score, somehow, stayed level.

The first Barnet substitution came in the 72nd minute with Zak Brunt making way for Dale Gorman.

Moments after the substitution, Barnet are awarded a free-kick in a dangerous area. Hartigan took the shot and went for goal but the effort went straight into the keeper.

Nicke Kabamba was there with a dangerous run into the final third where Craig Ross comes out of the goal and meets him halfway to stop the chance.

Hall-Johnson made his way onto the pitch in the 79th minute with Courtney Senior making his way off.

Gorman took a powerful shot from long range – challenging the keeper to tip it over the bar.

Maidenhead looked threatening with a run into the final third but Hall-Johnson was there with an incredible tackle to clear the ball and regain possession.

The final substitution of the match for Barnet welcomed Gary Hooper to the pitch in the 86th minute with goalscorer, Callum Stead, coming off.

Gorman got Barnet the goal they need when he whipped in a cross that evaded everyone and went into the top corner of the net in the first minute of added time.

The drama continued at The Hive when three red cards hit Maidenhead. The first went to manager, Alan Devonshire, with Sam Beckwith getting a second yellow sending the team down to 10 men. The third of the red cards is shown to another member of the coaching team.

After all the drama, the Bees secure all three points after an eventful 8 minutes of added time.

FT: Barnet 3 – 2 Maidenhead United.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Okimo, Senior (Hall-Johnson 79’), Kabamba, Stead (Hooper 86’), Kanu, Pritchard, Hartigan, Wynter, Revan, Brunt (Gorman 72’).

Unused Substitutions: Sam Barratt, Finley Potter.

Goals: Kanu (4’) Stead (51’) Gorman (90+1’)

Yellow: Wynter, Okimo.

Attendance: 1514 (64 away)