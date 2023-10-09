The Bees came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Meadowbank against Dorking Wanderers on Saturday evening.

Dean Brennan made three changes to the starting XI that won against AFC Fylde on Tuesday evening. Sam Beard, Jerome Okimo and Dale Gorman came in for Reece Hall-Johnson, Marvin Armstrong and Ade Oluwo. Dom Revan and new signing Gary Hooper were named on the bench.

It took five minutes for Dorking to take the lead after the Barnet defence coudldn’t deal with the bounce of the ball which allowed Taylor through on goal and gave the hosts the lead.

Idris Kanu had the first attempt at goal for The Bees minutes after the opening goal. Short corner was played to the winger who had a shot at goal which was deflected away from goal.

The hosts doubled their lead after 22 minutes through Jason Prior.

Zak Brunt then made two good crosses towards the back post of the Dorking goal. The first was to Idris Kanu who got his header on target but could only find the gloves of Harrison Male. The second found the head of Sam Beard who couldn’t keep his attempt on target.

The ball then fell to the feet of Kabamba yards from goal but he was denied by an excellent save from Male.

HT | Dorking Wanderers 2-0 Barnet FC

Ten minutes into the second half Nicke Kabamba got the first goal back for The Bees as he got on the end of Danny Collinge’s cross.

The Bees then levelled the score after 66 minutes. Anthony Hartigan with another stunning free-kick which found the top corner of the net.

Just five minutes later Danny Collinge but Barnet ahead after some scrappy play in the box the ball eventually fell to the feet of Collinge.

Dorking had a few chances after to level the score but failed to properly test Laurie Walker.

The Bees saw out the result and finished an incredible comeback to secure all three points.

FT | Dorking Wanderers 2-3 Barnet FC

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Collinge, Okimo, Gorman (Armstrong 80′), Kabamba, Kanu, Pritchard, Hartigan, Beard (Revan 86′), Potter (Stead 46′), Brunt.

Unused Substitutes: Gillmore, Hooper.

Goal: Kabamba 56′, Hartigan 66′, Collinge 71′

Yellow: Brunt