Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire on Main Avenue in Enfield.

Part of a ground floor flat in a five-storey residential block was damaged by fire. Two people from the flat and three people from a first-floor flat left the building before firefighters arrived. A woman and a child were assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

The Brigade was called at 0056 and the fire was extinguished by 0245. Crews from Enfield, Edmonton, Chingford and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a dishwasher.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s important to make sure you’re aware of white goods safety and to check your appliances.

“If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.

“You should also always keep your white goods in a safe place out of the way as if a fire does break out you will need clear escape routes.”