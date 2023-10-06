Steven Davis’ stint as caretaker manager got off to the worst possible start as a lacklustre Rangers side slumped to Europa League defeat away to Aris Limassol.

Alex Moucketou-Moussounda headed home inside nine minutes before Shavy Babicka’s first-time strike doubled the Cypriot side’s lead in the second half.

Abdallah Sima pulled one back for Rangers, but Aris – who are currently fifth in their domestic league – stood firm to compound Rangers’ miserable start to the season.

The Ibrox side now sit third in Group C, with all four sides on three points from two games after Real Betis beat Sparta Prague 2-1.

‘Rangers don’t look like a side that can win games’Get all your Rangers news and analysis in one place

There is often an upturn in performances after a managerial departure, but Rangers were wretched in Cyprus.

They picked up where they left off in the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen and Aris took full advantage of Rangers’ uninspired start.

Moucketou-Moussounda ghosted into the box and powered a header beyond Jack Butland to give the hosts the lead, and minutes later they could and should have doubled their advantage.

Leo Bengtsson, having set up the goal, found himself completely unmarked in the middle of the Rangers box, but fired high and wide with the goal at his mercy.

There was no sign of a response from Rangers and Aris went into the break having hardly broken sweat.

The game continued in the same vein after the break with Rangers blunt in attack and shaky in defence, and Aris doubled their lead with an excellent goal.

John Lundstram was left for dead by the impressive Bengtsson, who picked out Babicka in the middle. The Gabon international swept home to deepen Rangers’ woe and highlight the depths to which the Ibrox side have sunk.

Sima did head beyond Vana to halve the deficit, but in truth, Aris still looked the more likely to find the back of the net and only a wonderful Butland save kept Rangers in the contest.

There was a late spell of pressure from Davis’ side, but they lacked the composure and quality needed to snatch a point.