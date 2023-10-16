Are you ready to unlock your inner DIY enthusiast and make a positive impact on the environment Then mark your calendars for Islington Council’s upcoming Upcycling and Repair Workshop!
Date: Thurs 19 October, 9am – 3pm
Location: Bush Industrial Estate, Station Road, N19 5UN
At this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn the art of upcycling and furniture repair from seasoned experts. Whether it’s reviving an old piece of furniture or turning wooden items into stunning creations, local repair experts have got you covered.
What to Expect:
Expert Guidance: Skilled instructors will guide you through the entire process
Creativity Unleashed: Discover the joy of repurposing and creating something beautiful
Sustainable Living: Make a positive impact on the environment by reducing waste
Fun & Learning: Enjoy a day of creativity and learning
Limited spaces are available, so be sure to secure your spot now: https://orlo.uk/uwXir