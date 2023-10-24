On Sunday, 22nd October 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain made his inaugural pastoral visit to the Parish of St John of Kronstadt in Bath. His Eminence presided over the Divine Liturgy, marking a significant moment for the entire community. The choir, with its exceptional rendition of hymns, greatly contributed to the creation of a deeply prayerful atmosphere. With a heartfelt welcome, Presbyter Richard Penwell, the dedicated Priest-in-Charge, and the congregation, representing a diverse array of backgrounds, warmly received His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas who was accompanied by Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous. The previous priest who served the community in Bath, Rev Oeconomos Seraphim Johnson, was also prayerfully present, as were several clergy from area Anglican parishes. During this special visit, Archbishop Nikitas ordained Konstantinos Diadimas as a Reader and elevated Fr Richard Penwell to the position of Oeconomos. He then proceeded to bless the exquisite icons of the iconostasis, which were crafted by the talented Presbytera Tamara. Following the Divine Liturgy and a shared meal, His Eminence engaged with the parishioners in an interactive discussion, further deepening the connection between the clergy and the community. The wonderful hospitality reflected the deep bonds of community spirit, love, and unity in the community of St John of Kronstadt in Bath.

