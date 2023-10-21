Archangel Funerals opened its doors in June this year, offering both burial and cremation services and guiding you with care through every step during the most difficult period of grief.

Financial assistance through DWP Claims is available, ensuring a dignified farewell for all.

They also design unique memorial stones at fair prices to suit all.

Maria Georgiou is the heart behind Archangel Funerals and a beacon of empathy in the funeral industry. Her journey began with a commitment to helping the Greek community. With 20 years of experience, you can rest assured that your loved one will be looked after like one of her own.

While based in Cheshunt, Archangel Funerals offer a unique home visit service where Maria personally arranges everything in the comfort of your own home.

Reach out to them for guidance and support on 020 8804 6000 – phone lines are open 24 hours.

Archangel Funerals

221 Turners Hill

Cheshunt

Waltham Cross

EN8 9DG

Email: [email protected]

