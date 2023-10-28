Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Hackney have released an image of a cyclist they want to identify and speak with.

Officers believe that the man pictured interacted with the driver of a Tesla car shortly before it was involved in a fatal collision at Great Eastern Street, Hackney, at 17:54hrs on Monday, 14 August.

The Tesla was involved in a collision with a private hire vehicle and a separate bicycle. A 40-year-old male cyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he remained for some time in a critical condition. Sadly he died from his injuries on Tuesday, 19 September.

The man’s family is aware. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Tesla, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was taken into police custody and is currently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The driver of the private hire vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Detective Constable Phil Stokes of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We believe that the cyclist pictured can assist with our investigation and may have vital information. If you know him, or if you are him, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to this incident is asked to call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6021/14Aug.