Detectives are keen to know the identity of a man they want to speak with in connection with a violent assault in Camden.

At around 02:10hrs on Thursday, 27 July, the 40-year-old victim, was at a bus stop on New Oxford Street, WC1 with a friend when he was assaulted by a man who struck him with a broken glass bottle.

He suffered a number of cuts to his head that, thankfully, were not life-threatening.

The man was not known to the victim and it appeared to be a motiveless attack.

Anyone who can name the man in the image should call police on 101 or post on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting reference CAD 498/27Jul.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.