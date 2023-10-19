Officers investigating a series of more than 10 sexual assaults on the bus network have released images of a man they want to identify and speak with.

The offences occurred from February 2022 to September 2023, predominately in the afternoons and evenings on the bus network around Ealing, Hammersmith, Westminster and Hounslow areas.

For many of the offences, the suspect or the victim have boarded the bus at Westfield Shepherds Bush, Ealing Broadway, or Acton High Street. The suspect targets Muslim women, sits next to them on the bus and touches them. He doesn’t speak to them.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Brown, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “We are aware of social media posts regarding this individual and appreciate the concern that these incidents will cause. We would like to assure the community that we are doing all that we can to identify and locate the suspect.

“While his face is covered in the images, we are hoping that anyone who knows him will recognise him or his clothing and get in touch.

“Similarly, if you believe that you may have been targeted by this man, but have not yet spoken with police, please do get in touch – at the very least so that we can know that you are okay and are being supported.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or post via X @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8412/21Sep.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.