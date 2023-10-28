Detectives are appealing for information following the death of a man who was found injured at his home in Waltham Forest and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Police were called at about 04:45hrs on Monday, 16 October to reports of two males believed to be breaking into cars on Boundary Lane, E13.

Officers attended and arrested a 25-year-old man. He was found to be in possession of a car key registered to an address on Matcham Road, E11.

Officers attended this address, less than four miles away, and found a 68-year-old man seriously injured.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital in a critical condition. Despite the efforts of medical staff, sadly he died in the early hours of Thursday, 26 October.

His family have been informed and he has been named as Evaldas Simanaitis.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

An investigation was immediately launched, and detectives reviewed CCTV footage from the local area. They established that the victim had been outside his home at about 04:00hrs and was seen to shout at two males. One of these males struck him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have launched an investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellam for the Specialist Crime Command said: “Although an arrest was quickly made as officers responded to the call from Boundary Lane, we still need to establish exactly what happened earlier that night.

“Did you see or hear a disturbance in the early hours of Monday, 16 October?

“Please can you check any CCTV cameras, or footage captured on your doorbell? We need your help to identify the second person who was there.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick from the North East Basic Command Unit, said: “We know that this incident will have created a lot of distress in the area. A man has lost his life, and I would like to assure you that we are working with our colleagues and doing everything we can to establish what happened.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with your local officers. We are here to listen, and will take any action as appropriate.”

A 25-year-old has been charged in connection with the investigation.

Enquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate the second male.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 847/16Oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.