Detectives investigating a shooting of a teenage boy in Lambeth are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 21:45hrs on Wednesday, 11 October following reports of a shooting in Fairmount Road SW2. Specialist firearms officers were among those responding.

A 16-year-old boy was found in a residential address with a gunshot injury. He was treated at the scene before taken to a south London hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

There have been no arrests. Detectives from Central South Command investigate.

Detective Constable Nick Fletcher said: “This could easily be a murder investigation. The victim of this shooting, a 16-year-old boy, has suffered a serious injury but is now in a stable condition in hospital. I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the Fairmount Road area on Wednesday evening.”

Anyone with information or footage that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 8470/11 Oct. Or Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.