Apollon of Limassol on Sunday beat Doxa Katokopias with 4-0 and claimed the top spot in the standings of the Cypriot football league following the completion of matchday seven.

This was Apollon’s third consecutive victory and the fourth since the commencement of this year’s championship, whereas Doxa suffered its seventh consecutive defeat and remains at the bottom of the league’s standings.

Yesterday, Anorthosis of Famagusta suffered a 2-3 home defeat by last year’s champions Aris of Limassol. The Limassol football club lies second in the standings while Anorthosis in the 5th spot albeit both with 14 points.

Ethnikos Achnas prevailed over AEL of Limassol in a home match with 1-0 and ranks ninth in the standings with AEL following in the tenth slot.

On Saturday, APOEL secured an away victory over Othellos of Athienou with 1-0, Pafos FC and AEK drew 0-0 and Omonia FC and AEZ compromised in a 3-3 draw. In the matchday’s opener on Friday, Nea Salamina of Famagusta beat Karmiotissia of Polemidia with 2-0.

The League will recess due to the obligations of the Cypriot national team and will resume on October 21.