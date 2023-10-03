Antony Costa of boyband Blue has joined the cast of Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2.

The award-winning singer-songwriter and actor, who is Greek Cypriot on his father’s side, began performances on 31 August in the role of Nikos who co-runs Nikos Taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos, where most of the exteriors for Mamma Mia! the movie were shot.

Antony, 42, is no stranger to the stage, having starred in theatre productions of Rock of Ages, Blood Brothers and Aladdin, but this role will lean heavily on his Greek heritage.

He told BBC London, “The old man taught me a few Greek moves back in the day.”

Mamma Mia! The Party has been created by Abba’s own Bjorn Ulvaeus and the English book was written by comedian Sandi Toksvig.

Speaking about joining the production, Antony said: “I am thrilled to have been given such a unique opportunity to be a part of Mamma Mia! The Party. Being a massive Abba fan myself, I cannot wait to get stuck into such a fun project and immerse myself into the world that Bjorn Ulvaeus and Sandi Toksvig have so masterfully crafted. See you in the taverna.”

The theatrical dining experience is filled with singing and dancing and takes place over the course of four hours, culminating in a 1970s disco where audience members are encouraged to sing along to Abba’s greatest hits.

Antony is joined by a host of new cast members, including Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah from Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Jacob Dachtler from Halls The Musical.

During the production, a four-course feast is served that incorporates traditional dishes, including a classic Greek salad.

Mamma Mia! The Party originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016 and next year marks the 50th anniversary of Abba’s winning performance of Waterloo at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.

The production will run until 3 March 2024 at The O2 London arena.

