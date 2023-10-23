The Annual event that takes place every year in the village of Dora (Limassol) district in memory of the late Christos Lazari a successful UK Cypriot businessman who was born in Dora took place on Saturday October the 7th 2023.

The event was held in the Village square aptly named after the late Christos Lazari whose family generously donated funds to build the square.

On the night there was entertainment from the famous Greek artists the Tsahouridis brothers and UK Cypriots John Themis and Costas Rialas.

The event was well attended by the Former President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Constantinos Kombos and the Christos Lazari family, friends, guests and village residents who were graciously given free food and drinks.

At the event the Mayor of Dora welcomed the guests and thanked the Christos Lazari family for supporting this annual event and presented to the late Christos Lazari’s son Leonidas Lazari a Religious Icon expressing their gratitude.

A Religious Ikon was also presented to UK Cypriot and fellow villager Tony Evangelou the owner of Lemonia restaurant who had kindly donatedù seventy thousand pounds to the renovation of the village church.

This was all followed by a tremendous night of eating, drinking and dancing to fantastic food and glorious music