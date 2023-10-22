Angelia Jolie has been spotted on the set of her highly anticipated upcoming movie Maria in Pyrgos on the Peloponnese and specifically at the Apollo theatre, where some scenes are being shot.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who portrays the late opera singer Maria Callas in the biographical film, was then transferred to the seaside Katakolo town, where a yacht that has been named Christina O for the movie awaited her.

Christina O was the famous super yacht of Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis with whom Maria Callas had a tempestuous relationship.

According to a press release, Maria is “based on true accounts,” and the film “tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.”

The screenplay is written by Steven Knight, the great creator of Peaky Blinders.

The film’s wardrobe is based on the real-life wardrobe of the Greek soprano, while the furs are by Massimo Cantini Parrini, as the film’s production consulted with environmental organization PETA on how to maintain a minimal environmental footprint.

Filming is also taking place in Paris, Budapest and Milan.

Starring alongside Jolie are actors Valeria Golino, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.