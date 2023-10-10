The proposal of the Turkish Foreign Minister for an energy agreement without a solution to the Cyprus problem is contradictory, unclear and in all respects unacceptable.

The solution to the Cyprus problem itself is what will enable the unhindered exploitation of our country’s natural wealth for the benefit of all Cypriots. Besides, extremely important convergences have been recorded on the issue of the natural wealth and maritime zones of a united Cyprus that solve is core aspects in a fair and mutually beneficial way. In addition, it is the solution of the Cyprus problem that will permit the negotiation for a delimitation of maritime zones between Cyprus and Turkey – provided that Turkey itself refuses the delimitation before the solution of the Cyprus problem – with international law and the Law of the Sea always as a compass. At the same time, it will create prospects for the forging of broader energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Therefore, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership, if they are interested in all of this, must cooperate on what the international community also suggests: namely, the resumption of the negotiations from the point where they had remained in 2017, on the basis of the entire negotiating acquis (body of work) and the Framework of the UN Secretary General, for a solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

At the same time, we note that the rationale of the Turkish proposal shows that it is the field of energy that Turkey is interested in. Consequently, the rejection of the Turkish proposal should be accompanied by a proposal from the Greek Cypriot side that would render energy issues a driving force for the revitalization of the procedure of the Cyprus problem. More specifically, there is the proposal submitted by AKEL with specific suggestions which do not go beyond the “red lines” of the Republic of Cyprus and, at the same time, create incentives and benefits for all arising from the solution of the Cyprus problem. Once again, we call on the government to study and make use of AKEL’s proposal.