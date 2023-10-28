AKEL: State terrorism by Israel under the guise of “self-defence”

26 October 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The start of ground operations by the Israeli army in Gaza, at the same time as the murderous bombings are continuing, confirms that the far-right government of Israel is determined to proceed with the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians in Gaza. This is state terrorism and constitutes a gross violation of international humanitarian law, under the guise of “self-defence”. The Israeli government’s unprecedented attacks on the UN and its Secretary General – who merely pointed out the obvious – and its indifference in the face of the dramatic appeals being issued from various parts of the international community are indicative of this.

AKEL underlines that the right side of history is the demand for a ceasefire, the unimpeded provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and an end to the blockade of Gaza, the political procedure for a two state solution with the termination of the occupation and the declaration of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Christodoulides government should have sided with and supported these positions, which besides are expressed by the UN Secretary General too.

