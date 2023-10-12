The government must provide an answer as to whether it has decided to close the chapter of its responsibilities for the handling of last month’s pogroms that took place in Chloraka and Limassol. It must provide an answer as to whether it considers that it does not owe an explanation to the Cypriot people.

Has the government decided on its own that no one bears any responsibility for that tragic handling of the events?

Has it also decided that neither will it accept or apportion responsibilities for the failure of the state to protect citizens and their properties from far-right violence?

We wonder whether President Christodoulides, who was angry and felt ashamed in front of TV cameras, is now satisfied?