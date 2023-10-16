AEK U15 Blacks travelled to Northolt to play much fancied and favourites, Elite London in the Middlesex Cup .

Elite, last year semi finalists fielded a strong team filled with academy players from Arsenal, Brentford and QPR. Their class was evident as they were out passing and out playing AEK, who due to injuries, just about managed to get 11 players fit enough to play.

With Elite totally dominating and dictating the game, AEK simply couldn’t live with them and they took a comfortable 2-0 lead into half time with an easy win looking like a formality.

After a rousing half time team talk, AEK shook off the jitters and started competing and playing their football. Their reward came early in the 2nd half- Kyros delivered a great corner and after a scramble, the ball fell to Tristan who finished with aplomb. With AEK confidence high, they piled on the pressure and got the equaliser from a Tristan corner who found centre back Arjon in the box and with his back to goal, swivelled and buried it on the half volley. With Elite rattled and AEK winning the battle, unfortunately, they could not force the winner.

With the game going into penalties, up stepped Lucca, Kyros, Jon and Angel who calmly dispatched their pens. With Elite missing their fourth, Tristan was up and despite the Elite GK trying on the mind games, took a deep breath, a short run up and coolly slotted home the decisive, winning penalty. Cue AEK jubilation, who against the odds, playing an exceptionally technical team with some very talented players, the 11 AEK players did themselves proud, who fought, played with pride and all gave 100% to progress into the next round.

Goals – Tristan, Arjon

MOM – Arjon, scored the all-important equaliser and was commanding, kept a cool head throughout and was resilient.

