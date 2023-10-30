An AEK Larnaca supporter is hospitalised in critical condition after he fell from a stand at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Sunday evening.

The fan fell from the south stand of the stadium during the first half of a game between Omonia Nicosia and AEK Larnaca, just after the match clocked 20 minutes.

Losing balance, the AEK supporter fell approximately three meters, landing on the concrete floor below. Medical personnel from both teams, in collaboration with the stadium authorities, rushed to the scene to administer initial aid.

The injured fan was transported out of the stadium on a stretcher and subsequently transferred by ambulance to the hospital. Both AEK and various other football clubs have extended their support and solidarity to the man.

The fan’s health situation remains critical, and according to the available information, he is set to undergo surgical surgery to treat a craniocerebral injury.