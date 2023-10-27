St Panteleimon are flying high at the moment with top position in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier and beat Heacham 1-0 in the First round proper of the FA Vase and has been drawn to play at home to Bury St Edmunds team Mildenhall in the Second round proper on the weekend November the 11th 2023.

Mildenhall town fc is a non-league semi-professional football club competing in the Thurlow Nunn premier league where they are second in the table and beat Sheringham 1-0 in the last round.

In that year The FA Council had decided to abolish the official distinction between amateur and professional footballers and this meant the end of The Amateur Cup and Amateur Internationals involving England.

In its first season 220 clubs entered, but they did not include those that had dominated in The Amateur Cup. Enfield, Hendon, Dagenham, Skelmersdale United and others at their level were immediately allocated to The FA Trophy.

For the first time in history, small clubs – even village clubs – had the chance of playing in a national final at Wembley.

The first Vase finalists were Hoddesdon Town from the Spartan League and Epsom & Ewell from the Surrey Senior League. The Hertfordshire side edged home 2-1 before a crowd of 9,000.

Even a competition as democratic as The Vase had its elite clubs in the early years. Billericay Town, initially of the Essex Senior League, won it three times in four seasons. Halesowen Town, then in the West Midlands Regional League, appeared in three Finals and were successful in two. They even beat a Southall side that had a young Les Ferdinand leading the attack.

Until the new Wembley opened in 2007 the record attendance for a Vase Final was the 26,489 who saw the drawn 1989 Final between Sudbury Town and Tamworth at the old Wembley. Tamworth won the replay 3-0 at Peterborough and Ian Moores, a former Division One player with Tottenham Hotspur, scored one of the goals.

The 2013-14 Vase competition was the 40th in history. Wembley had hosted 34 Finals, Villa Park and St Andrews two each, Upton Park and White Hart Lane one each. Thirty-two different clubs have got their hands on The Vase, donated by former FA Councillor Frank Adams. Whitley Bay lead the way with four wins.