The many teams of Omonia Youth FC, a community football club proudly sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd, faced another week of challenges, while also celebrating a couple of impressive cup victories.

The first challenge of the day fell to Kyri Karaiskakis’ Omonia U8 Silver boys team. They worked well as a team and worked hard to find their teammates with positive passes. Despite losing focus in the second half, their understanding of the game appears to be improving as the weeks progress.

Coach Kyri was positive when reflecting on the game, saying “A good take-away from this game was that we know our aim in training this week, and that is to work on decision making – when is best to pass and when is best to shoot. Likewise with defending scenarios, when is best to pass and when is best to kick the ball away from your goal. All things said, a really good match from the boys today. They continue to make me proud!”.

Next up to the plate was Jack Markou’s Omonia Youth FC U13 Greens who were hoping to continue their unbeaten run, as were their opponents. The opposition started the game one step ahead gaining a two-goal lead early in the first half. The Greens managed to draw from their experiences in previous games of the season and quickly restored their focus, managing to maintain focus and levelled the score with goals either side of half time to end the game 2-2. Coach Mark praised his team’s attitude, stating “The spirit and determination of our under 13s is absolutely great this season and their heads never dropped…we had chances to win the game but unfortunately luck wasn’t on our side”.

As the weather conditions started to take a turn, with the heavy rain came the following contenders in Kyri Eleftheriou and Myri Demetriou’s U15 White as they prevailed in their League Cup match overcoming their opponents 5-1.

The Whites started the game on the front foot, dominating possession and pressing high up the pitch, with good passing combinations which made for attractive football in the first half. This was rewarded with a penalty, scored by Andre, followed by three successive goals – a poached header by Theo, a cool finish into the bottom corner for Andre’s second goal of the game, and an impressive chipped finish by Theo to take the boys into half time 4-0 up.

The second half of the game unexpectedly brought about some hesitancy from the young Whites, whether it was shying away from a necessary challenge or losing possession in dangerous areas of the pitch, “the rain was pouring down, and going up hill in the second half, the pitch got heavier”, coach Kyri suggested.

Coach Myri added, “Good solid performance from the boys today in tricky and heavy conditions. The tweak in the formation seemed to add a little more solidity to the spine of the team. The goals were great and definitely the work ethic throughout the team was much better. You could possibly argue we should have made better work of the opportunities presented to us in the second half”.

The boys were relieved to get a reward for their efforts in the second half with a fifth goal as Andre completed a hat-trick with a driving run and cool slotted finish.

Retribution was on the cards for the Omonia Youth FC Men I team, against an opponent who had beaten them 3-2 in the league earlier in the season. This time meeting in the Intermediate Cup.

The men’s first team were ready for the task at hand, displaying calmness and playing with vigour. Everything seemed to click into place for the young men, utilising a deadly force, hurdling over every obstacle with quality and elegance.

Striker Yianni Polycarpou seemed to have ice in his veins as he completed another hat-trick, replicating the feat from last week making it two hat-tricks in two games. More goals from Igor, Chris C, Chris Y and Steven provided the boys with a 7-1 win over their adversaries. “Into the next round of the Cup we go”, said Coach Chris Gregoriou.

The last challenge of the week was met with glorious style by Nick Paraskeva & George Agrotis’ U13 White, proving run-away victors with a thumping 9-1 triumph over their opponents.

The Whites found themselves up against an opponent they had already played and beaten twice this season, thus there was a chance for complacency to creep in. However, the young boys put on an outstanding display in their WFL Green Division league game. Coach Nick added, “fantastic discipline of the lads, they never cease to show a willingness to improve and develop and we treat every opposition with the same respect”.

With the harsh weather conditions, no substitutes, and an opposition battling for every ball, the Whites adopted and capitalised on a very efficient style of play. They utilised swift one-touch passing moves, putting on a marvellous display of ability and teamwork. Coach Agrotis noted, “We have good players becoming great and new boys flourishing with goals and assists spreading throughout the whole team. We’re very, very proud of them all.”

Goals came from Adam, Kernius, and Christoforo and a brace each for Roman, Omer and Abel, while new boys Omer and Abel shared the player of the match accolade.

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.