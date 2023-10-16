We would like to say a very special thank you to all those that joined us on our From Home to Home Walk on Saturday 7 October. We were blessed with good weather and over 100 members of the community, including our staff and residents joined us to make this memorable journey in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The 4km stroll between our care homes in Winchmore Hill and Southgate, started at 1.30pm on Saturday 7 October 2023, from Anastasia Lodge. The guided walk was entirely wheelchair accessible and lasted around 1 to 1.5 hours. Where they passed through the charming Grovelands Park and down along Southgate High Street before concluding the walk at Autumn Gardens, where theyto spend the afternoon together enjoying refreshments and delicious cakes!

To date they have raised over £4,600! There still time for you to contribute here – https://www.justgiving.com/…/autumn-gardens-and…