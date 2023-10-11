UK Cypriot George Psarias from Leeds decided to take up Karate after seeing his grandchildren take it up and now is the proud owner of of a red belt after qualifying at Leeds North AEGIS Martial Arts and Leadership Academy. He was inspired by my Grandchildren, Oliver and Alexandros, who started there before him! He used to do it at Bradford University and wished he had continued then but it took all these years!

George Psarias, the owner of Giorgio’s Ristorante Italiano in Headingley, has been a restaurateur for 40 years, running three Olive Tree Restaurants which served Greek food.

George said ” I was the oldest student That being said, it does not matter how old you are! The exercise is good for you and you learn how to defend yourself!

I am not doing this to have any fights with my awkward customers, all my customers are so nice! Haha!