Residents are being invited to parades and memorial services to mark Remembrance Sunday on 12 November.

The three parades and wreath laying events will take place in Enfield Town, Edmonton Green and Southgate.

The events will commemorate the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and more recent world conflicts and will remember those who gave their lives for their country.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Cohesion, Cllr Gina Needs, said: “I’d like to invite everyone from our local community to come together to join us to recognise and pay their respects to those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

“We owe a tremendous debt to the brave people who defended our country and to the Armed Forces who continue to do so.”

The Remembrance Sunday parades and services:

Edmonton Green

Edmonton Green War Memorial, N9 0TZ.

10.30am – Parade to War Memorial from Plevna Road Car Park, Edmonton Green.

10.40am – Remembrance Sunday Service.

11am – Two-minute silence.

11.10am – Wreath laying.

11.30am – Fall out at Balham Road.

Enfield Town

Chase Side/Windmill Hill War Memorial, EN2.

2.30pm – Parade to War Memorial by Enfield Royal British Legion.

2.45pm – Assembly of attendees at the War Memorial.

3.00pm – Service commences at War Memorial including wreath laying.

3.30pm – Service concludes.

3.30pm – Parade continues along Church Street and into Silver Street.

3.45pm – Parade dismissed from outside Enfield Civic Centre.

Southgate

St Andrew’s Church, 184 Chase Side, Southgate N14 5HN.

10am – Service starts at St Andrew’s Church.

10.45am – Act of Remembrance including wreath laying.

11.15am – Service closes and then on to Southgate Royal British Legion for further prayers and wreath laying.

For further information on Remembrance Sunday, visit The Royal British Legion’s website