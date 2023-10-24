Greece’s embassy in Lebanon urged all Greek non-residents to leave the country as violence escalates on the Lebanese-Israeli border following the eruption of the war in Gaza.

“Given the current situation in the area, the Greek Embassy of Beirut recommends to all Greek visitors non-residents passing through and currently in Lebanon, to leave the country,” the embassy said on its X (former Twitter) account.

Greece has also advised Greeks to avoid “non essential travel” to Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Lebanon, following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ekathimerini