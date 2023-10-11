From the kick off St. Panteleimon FC took control of the game and were one Nil up within 3 minutes with the goal scored by Jonathan Moura.

The Saints had severval chances and could have been up by 5 or 6 goals within 15 minutes of the game ,The Harpenden town goalkeeper had made some great saves to keep the score 1-0 at half time .

St Panteleimon remained in full control throughout the 90 minutes taking them to another win. Great performance from the lads who now have now gone seven wins in a row .