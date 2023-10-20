Hertfordshire Constabulary carried out a week of operations targeting county lines drugs gangs, between Monday 9 and Sunday 15 October, as part of a national county lines week of action.

news_24102023_1313a.jpg

During the week, the Operation Mantis team, supported by Hertfordshire’s Operational Support Group and local crime units, carried out warrants targeting gangs involved in drug dealing. Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and National Crime Agency (NCA) were also involved I the operations.

The teams carried out warrants at addresses in Borehamwood, Cheshunt, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Luton. Twenty individuals were arrested in total, with six of those being charged and remanded into custody. More than £22,000 in cash, class A and class B drugs with a street value of more than £40,000 and an imitation firearm were recovered during the week. Four people were safeguarded during the operations, including three children.

Those charged were:

Javon Sutton-Fahie, aged 38, of Westerdell, Luton, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property

Habid Iqbal, aged 37, of Watermead Road, Luton, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property

Hazbi Lala, aged 25, of Wimpson Lane, Southampton, charged with possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Tyrell Asante, aged 23, of Whitehall Lane, Erith, Kent charged with being concerned in supply class A drugs (cocaine)

Levi Silcott, aged 24, of Simmons Drive, Dagenham, charged with being concerned in supply of class A drugs (cocaine).

Wesley Barker, aged 37, from Luton, charged with for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine).

All have been remanded in custody.

Those arrested were:

A 45-year-old woman from St Albans on suspicion of possession of a class A drugs (crack cocaine) with intent to supply

A 47-year-old man from St Albans on suspicion of possession of a class A drugs (crack cocaine) with intent to supply

A 36-year-old woman from Stevenage on suspicion of possession of a class A drugs (crack cocaine)

A 16-year-old boy from London on suspicion of possession of a class A & B drugs (crack cocaine & cannabis)

A 39-year-old man from London on suspicion of possession of a class A & B drugs (crack cocaine & cannabis)

A 15-year-old boy from Hertford on suspicion of possession of a class A & B drugs (crack cocaine & cannabis)

A 29-year-old man from Cheshunt on suspicion of possession of a class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply

A 20-year-old man from Stevenage on suspicion of possession of a class A drugs (cocaine) with intent to supply

A 20-year-old man from Stevenage on suspicion of possession of a class A drugs (cocaine) with intent to supply

A 24-year-old man from Stevenage on suspicion of possession of a class A drugs (cocaine) with intent to supply

A 22-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead on suspicion of possession of a class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply

A 21-year-old woman from Abbots Langley on suspicion of possession of a class B drugs (cannabis)

A 23-year-old man from Croydon on suspicion of being concerned in supply of Class A (?) and theft of motor vehicle

A 24-year-old man from London on suspicion of possession of a class A drugs (cocaine & heroin) with intent to supply

All were released on bail whilst investigations continue.

Forces across the UK carried out similar operations with support from the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre (NCLCC) and Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, as part of a national drive to disrupt and arrest those involved in county lines.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Clawson, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This latest week of action is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs operating in the county. The operations involved a number of different teams across the force, working with our partners to target county lines drug dealing in Hertfordshire and I appreciate all their hard work and support.

“During the week we targeted several gangs working in areas across the county, making some significant arrests, seizing drugs, cash and weapons in the process which would have otherwise made these gangs more of a threat to our communities.

“We will continue to take a very proactive approach, working with our partners in other forces and national agencies to make it difficult for these crime groups to operate in our towns, identifying new gangs and targeting them early before they get a foothold and serious offences can occur.”

Detective Inspector Kelly Gray, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) – which coordinates the policing response to county lines in the region – said: “The latest intensification period has led to some significant results across eastern England, which highlights once more the scale of criminality and exploitation associated with county lines gangs.

“We see many different types of crime associated with county lines networks, such as violence, exploitation, modern slavery, and of course drugs offences.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever that policing and other partner agencies continue to pursue those involved and protect and safeguard the vulnerable people being exploited.

“I would encourage the public to keep their eyes open to the signs of young and vulnerable people being exploited by county lines gangs. If you see anything that doesn’t look right, please contact your local force.”

Anyone with information on drug dealing or gang related crime is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.

What is Operation Mantis?

* The Operation Mantis team was launched in 2018 and is made up of officers who specialise in targeting serious and organised crime. Since May 2019 the team has executed hundreds of search warrants, more than 400 arrests and seized over £392,000 in cash. This has led to numerous county lines gangs being dismantled and offenders sentenced to more than 600 years in prison in total.

What is county lines?

County lines is the name given to describe drug dealing, which involves criminal networks from urban areas expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas.

It often involves the exploitation of children, as gangs use young people and those with mental health or addiction problems to transport drugs and money. These gangs establish a base in the location they are targeting, often taking over the homes of local vulnerable adults by force or coercion in a practice referred to as ‘cuckooing’.

Dealers typically use a single phone line to facilitate the supply of Class A drugs to customers. The phone line is highly valuable and is protected through violence and intimidation.

What is Cuckooing?

Cuckooing is the term used when gangs establish a base in the location they are targeting, often taking over the homes of vulnerable adults by force or coercion.

How to spot the signs that cuckooing might be happening in your neighbourhood:

Lots of different people coming and going from an address during the day and at night.

Suspicious smells coming from the property.

Windows covered or curtains closed all of the time.

Cars pulling up to or near to the house for a short period of time.

An increase in anti-social behaviour around the property.

Help and support for those with drug addiction:

If someone you know has a drug problem, they can get help by contacting Frank on 0800 77 66 00 or visiting www.talktofrank.com.