The incident occurred at around 11.10am on Wednesday 9 August, on Coopers Green Lane.

It is reported that a verbal altercation occurred between the driver of a white lorry and a green Mini Cooper.

PC Peter Coy, from the Welwyn Hatfield Intervention Team, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are urging anyone with information to please come forward.

“Did you see what happened? Additionally, if you have a dash cam fitted and were driving in the area at the time, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to progress our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email PC Coy.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/64059/23.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in new window).