Former Premier League referee Howard Webb, in his role as chief refereeing officer at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), speaks exclusively to TNT Sports about the reasons why we will see more minutes added on at the end of matches this season and why referees will adopt a more stringent approach to combat timewasting in the top four divisions of English football.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta disagree on new added time rules after Community Shield

Similar to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 2023/24 Premier League season is set to have more time added on at the end of matches.

The Community Shield between Manchester City and Arsenal on Sunday originally saw eight extra minutes added on. But it was in the 101st minute that Leonardo Trossard struck to equalise for Arsenal before the Gunners won the match on penalties.

Why more added time in the Premier League, and what are the rules? Why could there be more yellow and red cards?