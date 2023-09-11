fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters responded to a fire on Philpot Street in Whitechapel.

Crews tackled a fire in a five floor block, consisting of shops with flats above. People in the immediate area were advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke being produced. One of the Brigade’s 32m ladders was deployed as a water tower to fight the fire from above.

Control Officers received the first of 12 calls reporting the fire at 1725 and the incident was under control by 0252. Crews from Whitechapel, Old Kent Road, East Greenwich and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.