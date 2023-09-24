Following disorder at West Ham United’s Europa Conference League semi final match against AZ Alkmaar four people have received football banning orders.

They are Phil Sands, aged 37, from Newham; Billy Simpson, aged 27, from Benfleet; Jacob Rankin, aged 30, from Sidcup and Blue Gregory, aged 29, from Colchester.

The Met worked collaboratively with colleagues from Netherlands Police to identify fans fighting on footage which was circulating on social media.

In addition to being banned from watching West Ham, the four will also be required to surrender their passports during European games which will prevent them travelling abroad.

PC Jack Muscatt from the MPS Football Unit said: “These cases show the collaborative work between police in different countries to deal with supporters committing offences.

“Following your club in Europe should be a great experience and we ask supporters to be respectful while visiting other countries. This advice applies for fans travelling across this country to follow their side. Anyone who is found to have caused disorder at home or abroad may discover they are no longer allowed to follow their club for multiple seasons.

“Passion is what makes football great but there is a line, don’t overstep it and regret missing memorable trips with your mates.