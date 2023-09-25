Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Property Services, the council’s repairs contractor, teamed up to organise a successful Community Day in Breaks Road, Hatfield last week.

The event was part of the council’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life and environment for local residents.

The Community Day saw a massive 3.8 tonnes of items and litter removed from the site, much of which had been illegally dumped. The council is currently investigating the evidence collected and will prosecute anyone found responsible for the environmental crime.

The event also saw council officers take part in a community litter pick and provided an opportunity to engage with residents and listen to their feedback and concerns.

The Community Day was the third one of the summer, with previous events taking place in Aldbury Grove, WGC and Millwards, Hatfield. Herts Police and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have also been involved in the events, offering crime prevention advice and fire safety checks.

The next event is scheduled for the Aldykes area of Hatfield on Wednesday 11 October from 1-4pm.

Cllr Lynn Chesterman OBE, Deputy Leader and Executive Member, Housing, said,

“Speaking to our residents and getting their involvement in events like this is so important for the council as it helps us deliver a better service. We hope to expand on these community days so that we can engage with as many people as possible and provide them with any other useful community information and support. I’d like to thank our community partners Morgan Sindall, the local police and fire rescue service, and all the council officers for supporting this event.”