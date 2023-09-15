Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is pleased to announce that the newly developed Oak Hill Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium will be holding public open days on the 21 and 23 of September 2023.

The open days will provide an opportunity for members of the public to visit the cemetery and new crematorium and gardens, and learn more about the services that are available.

Oak Hill Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium is owned and managed by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Set conveniently at the edge of Hatfield against the backdrop of the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside, the Lawn Cemetery was founded in 1984 and offers both burial and cremation plots.

Development of the site was completed earlier this summer to include a new state of the art crematorium and landscaped gardens. The site was awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award earlier this year as a mark of its excellent environmental and service standards.

The open days will be held from 10am to 7pm on Thursday 21 September and 10am to 4pm on Saturday 23 September. Visitors will be able to tour the facilities and learn more about the services that are available. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions that visitors may have.

Cllr Max Holloway, Executive Member, Community and Leisure, said:

“Oak Hill is a special place and we’re pleased to invite members of the public to visit the new facilities and learn more about the services that are available. The cemetery and new crematorium, and the award-winning landscaped gardens is a valuable asset for our community, and we look forward to welcoming visitors who would like to find out more.”

For more information about the Oak Hill Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium or the public open days, please visit the Cemetery and Crematorium website.