A Yellow Met Office weather warning for heavy rain will be in place between 4pm today (Wednesday 20 September) and 3am tomorrow (Thursday 21 September). 🌧

What to expect:

🟢 Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer 🚌🚉

🟢 Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer 🚗

🟢 Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible ⚡️

🟢 There is a small chance of flooding to a few homes and businesses 🏠

For safety tips re heavy rain: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/…/warnings…/uk-warnings…

Find out how to report flooding at: https://www.barnet.gov.uk/…/flood-and…/report-flood…