† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Vassos Damianos

1/1/1929 – 29/8/2023

(from Ormidhia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather and brother who fell asleep at home on 29 August 2023 at the age of 94.

He will be greatly missed by his children Damianos (& wife Kate), Mary (& husband Taki) & Fanoulla, daughter-in-law Angela, his 9 beloved grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings in Cyprus and many family and friends.

Vassos lost his wife Louisa in 2019 and his son Peter in 2022.

The funeral will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP at 12:30pm on Tuesday, 3th of October, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ and the wake to celebrate dad’s life will be at the church hall of St. Demetrios. There will be a box for charity donations. Flowers to be sent to Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG, by 9am on 3/10/23.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Βάσος Δαμιανού

(από την Ορμήδεια, Κύπρος)

Είναι με θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και αδελφού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στο σπίτι του στις 29 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 94ων ετών.

Θα λείψει πολύ στα παιδιά του Δαμιανό (και σύζυγο Καίτη), Μαίρη (και σύζυγο Τάκη) & Φανούλλα, στη νύμφη του Αγγέλα, στα 9 του εγγόνια, στα 9 του δισέγγονα, στα 6 του αδέλφια που βρίσκονται στην Κύπρο, καθώς και σε πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο Βάσος είχε χάσει τη σύζυγό του Λουίζα το 2019 και το γιο του Peter το 2022.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη, 3 Οκτωβρίου από τον ιερό ναό Αγ. Δημητρίου, Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP στις 12:30μμ και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα εκδηλώσεων του ναού. Όσοι επιθυμούν, θα έχουν τη δυνατότητα να κάνουν εισφορές στη διάρκεια της κηδείας, ενώ, λουλούδια μπορούν να αποστέλλονται στο Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG, μέχρι τις 9πμ της Τρίτης, 3 Οκτωβρίου.

Parikiaki extèñd thèir condolences to the family