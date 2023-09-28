† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Theoris Theori

16/2/1934 – 9/9/2023

(from Yialousa, Cyprus)

We are saddened beyond words for the loss of our beloved Theoris (son of Christina Chorou from Yialousa).

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also a very loving friend to many in the Greek community and to others beyond.

He leaves behind him his wife Florrie, his daughter Christina, his son Emilios, son-in-law Nick, daughter-in-law Aphrodite and his 4 grandchildren Dimitri, Michael, Dia & Thea, as well as his loving niece Georgina. He also leaves his nieces and nephew, their families and many relatives and friends in Cyprus, Australia as well as here in England.

The funeral will be held on Friday 6th October 2023 at 10am, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. The burial will follow at the New Southgate Cemetery and Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. There will be a wake at the cemetery.

The family will have a donation box for those who wish to make a donation to the British Heart Foundation instead of sending flowers.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Θεωρής Θεωρή

(από την Γιαλούσα, Κύπρος)

Τα λόγια δεν είναι αρκετά για να περιγράψουν τη θλίψη μας για το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας Θεωρή (γιού της Χριστίνας Τσόρου από τη Γιαλούσα).

Ήταν υπόδειγμα συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού, ενώ ως άνθρωπος και έχαιρε αγάπης και εκτίμησης στην ελληνόφωνη κοινότητα του ΗΒ και όχι μόνο.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Florrie, την κόρη του Χριστίνα, τον γιό του Αιμίλιο, τον γαμπρό του Nick, τη νύμφη του Αφροδίτη και τα 4 εγγόνια του Δημήτρη, Μιχάλη, Ντία & Θέα, και την πολυαγαπημένη του ανιψιά Γεωργία. Επίσης, πολλά άλλα ανίψια, συγγενείς και φίλους στην Κύπρο, στην Αυστραλία, καθώς και σε πολλές άλλες περιοχές του ΗΒ.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή, 6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 στις 10πμ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Η οικογένεια επιθυμεί όπως αντί λουλουδιών, γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην του στη διάρκεια της κηδείας για το British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

