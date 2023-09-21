† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Sotiris Kyriacou

18/06/1955 – 10/09/2023

(from Kaimakli, Nicosia)

It is with sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father and grandfather, who passed away on 10th of September 2023, aged 68.

Sotiris (also known as ‘Touloukos’) came to London as a child and has lived for many years in Harringay. Locals will remember him out and about in his leather jacket, cowboy hat and sunglasses. His big character and charm will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his three daughters and grandchildren.

The funeral service will be on Monday, 2nd of October at 12 noon at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, followed by burial 2pm at the Cheshunt Cemetery, 136 Cromwell Avenue, EN7 5DW.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Σωτήρης Κυριάκου

(από το Καϊμακλί, Λευκωσία)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας πατέρα και παππού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 10 Σεπτεμβρίου, σε ηλικία 68 ετών.

Ο Σωτήρης, γνωστός στην παροικία μας και ως ‘Τούλουκκος’, είχε έρθει στο Λονδίνο σε παιδική ηλικία και έζησε για πάρα πολλά χρόνια στο Harringay. Οι ντόπιοι θα τον θυμούνται να κυκλοφορά στην περιοχή με το δερμάτινο του τζάκετ, το χαρακτηριστικό καουμπόικο καπέλο και τα γυαλιά ηλίου. Ο χαρακτήρας και η γοητεία του, θα λείψουν σε πολλούς.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα, 2 Οκτωβρίου, στις 12 το μεσημέρι από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στις 2μμ στο κοιμητήριο του Cheshunt, 136 Cromwell Avenue, EN7 5DW.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family