† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Maroulla Nestoros

25/12/1928 – 19/9/2023

(from Famagusta, Cyprus)

It is with very heavy hearts and the deepest sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on Tuesday 19th September 2023, at the age of 94.

She leaves behind her son Costa, daughter Rita, her 5 grandchildren, Christina, Maria, Andy, Paul & Chris and her 3 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Stephanie &

Gianna. She will always be remembered for the abundance of love she gave to her family and her kind and generous nature towards everyone.

Maroulla, came to London with her beloved husband Michael in 1949. She worked very hard as a machinist

and continued to work throughout her life.

“Her passing has left a void in our hearts and words cannot express how much she will be missed.”

The funeral will be held on Thursday 5th October at 12pm, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Twelve Apostles, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, Herts AL9 6NG. Following the church service, the burial will be held at the New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London, N11 1JJ. The wake to celebrate her life will be held at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαρούλλα Νέστορος

(από την Αμμόχωστο, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά και απέραντη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, η οποία «έφυγε» από τη ζωή, την Τρίτη 19 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 94ων ετών.

Καταλείπει τον γιό της Κώστα, την κόρη της Ρίτα, τα 5 εγγόνια της: Χριστίνα, Μαρία, Άντι, Παύλο & Χρήστο και τα 3 δισέγγονά της: Σοφία, Στέφανη & Γιάννα. Θα παραμείνει αξέχαστη για την απεριόριστη της αγάπη προς την οικογένειά της, τη γενναιοδωρία και την καλοσύνη της προς όλο τον κόσμο.

Η Μαρούλλα, είχε έρθει στο Λονδίνο με τον σύζυγό της Μιχάλη το 1949, όπου εργάστηκε σκληρά, για πάρα πολλά χρόνια στην ενδυματοβιομηχανία.

«Οι λέξεις δεν αρκούν για να περιγράψουν το πόσο πολύ θα μας λείψει, καθώς η απώλειά της, αφήνει ένα τεράστιο και δυσαναπλήρωτο κενό στις καρδιές μας»

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη, 5 Οκτωβρίου στις 12 το μεσημέρι από τον ιερό ναό Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, Herts AL9 6NG. Θα ακολουθήσουν η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London, N11 1JJ και η παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

