† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Maria Tassou

30/01/1959 – 13/09/2023

(from Episkopio of Nicosia, Cyprus)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved Maria, who left us on Wednesday, 13 September 2023 at the age of 64.

She leaves behind her husband Savva, daughter Michelle, sons Alexi & Andrea, son-in-law Mario, her beloved granddaughters Sophia & Athena, brother Andrea and sisters Eleni & Despina.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 at 12.30 pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Following the church service, Maria will be laid to rest at the New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ at approximately 2.30 pm. The Wake will follow at 3.30 pm, at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1GN. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in her memory. A collection box will be available on the day with the option for on-line donations to support research in the rare cancer Mucosal Melanoma (charity link to be announced). Any floral tributes can be sent to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG no later than 9.00 am, the morning of 27 September.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαρία Τάσου

(από το Επισκοπειό Λευκωσίας, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Μαρίας, η οποία «έφυγε» από τη ζωή την Τετάρτη, 13 Σεπτεμβρίου, σε ηλικία 64ων ετών.

Καταλείπει τον σύζυγό της Σάββα, τα παιδιά της Μισιέλ, Αλέξη & Αντρέα, τον γαμπρό της Μάριο, τα αγαπημένα της εγγόνια Σοφία & Αθήνα, και τα αδέλφια της Αντρέα, Ελένη & Δέσποινα.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη, 27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 στις 12.30 μμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB. Ακολούθως θα τη συνοδεύσουμε στην τελευταία της κατοικία, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ (γύρω στις 2.30μμ). Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στις 3.30 μμ, στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1GN. Αντί λουλουδιών, η οικογένεια επιθυμεί όπως γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην της κατά τη διάρκεια της κηδείας ή και ηλεκτρονικά (σε ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση που θα ανακοινωθεί αργότερα) για την οικονομική ενίσχυση επιστημονικής έρευνας της σπάνιας μορφής καρκίνου Mucosal Melanoma. Επίσης, όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να στείλουν λουλούδια στο γραφείο τελετών Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG μέχρι τις 9.00 πμ της 27ης Σεπτεμβρίου.

Parikiaki extend their condolences